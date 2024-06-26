Oscar Munoz Buys 2,051 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 401.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.