PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 402 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Smartsheet by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,249 shares of company stock worth $1,418,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

