Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.27). Approximately 416,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 539,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
