Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

