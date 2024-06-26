SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading 17.7% Higher

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 508,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 834,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £13.38 million, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.05.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.