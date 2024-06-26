PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $5,834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,498,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $380.97 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.15 and a 52-week high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

