Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 5,551,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,028,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £13.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.30.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

