SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Down 14.1%

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.65 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 23.48 ($0.30). 10,899,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 940% from the average session volume of 1,047,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.35 ($0.35).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.78. The company has a market cap of £290.58 million, a P/E ratio of -638.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other SIG news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

