BT Group (LON:BT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.50

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 143.85 ($1.82), with a volume of 1763898375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.80).

BT Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.87. The stock has a market cap of £13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 53,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($89,875.81). In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($89,875.81). Also, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,133,799.71). Company insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More

