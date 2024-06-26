Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.61 ($0.06). 1,971,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,692,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.42 ($0.06).

Metals Exploration Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.83.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

