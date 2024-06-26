tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 19%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.98 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). 618,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 382,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Monday.
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
