Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 133,345,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 36,435,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

