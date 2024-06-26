AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.07

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,620,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $699,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.