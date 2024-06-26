TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.59

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $992,919. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.