N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.20

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 3117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.43.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth $73,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

