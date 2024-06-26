Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.30

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.30 and last traded at $209.73, with a volume of 15582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.42.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.96.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

