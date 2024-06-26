Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 260,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 128,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.