Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $271.76

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $271.76 and last traded at $270.96, with a volume of 19048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average is $241.55. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.