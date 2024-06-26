First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.71

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

