First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.71

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
