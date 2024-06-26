Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.78

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 811240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

