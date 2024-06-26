Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $186.82

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.82 and last traded at $186.82, with a volume of 1536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,621,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

