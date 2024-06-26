Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.89

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.89 and last traded at $179.58, with a volume of 2182897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,374 shares of company stock worth $24,548,073. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,154,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

