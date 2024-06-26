Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.18 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.87 ($0.73). 118,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 61,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.59. The stock has a market cap of £136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.36 and a beta of 1.31.

About Accsys Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.