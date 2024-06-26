Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 77,991,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 264,615,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

