Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 735 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

JHX opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

