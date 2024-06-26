New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 128,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.50 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

