International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,591 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

