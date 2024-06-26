International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 67,294 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,234,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

