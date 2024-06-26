PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.