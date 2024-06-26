B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

