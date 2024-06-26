International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 458.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.