International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,411 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,997,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 657,180 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,237,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,276,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

STWD opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

