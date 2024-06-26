Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $493.47

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.47 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 520.50 ($6.60). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 511.50 ($6.49), with a volume of 447,699 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton sold 15,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.20), for a total value of £77,599.41 ($98,438.93). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
