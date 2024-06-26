Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.41

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.41 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 297.70 ($3.78). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 287.70 ($3.65), with a volume of 5,327,155 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.