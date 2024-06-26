Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.41

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.41 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 297.70 ($3.78). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 287.70 ($3.65), with a volume of 5,327,155 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).
Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
