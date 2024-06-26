Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.16

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.16 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 247.10 ($3.13). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 244.20 ($3.10), with a volume of 6,326,453 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.87) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher Trading Up 0.4 %
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
