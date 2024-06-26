Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.30

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.30 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.68). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.67), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Trading Up 5.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
