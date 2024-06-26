GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ATB Capital set a C$66.00 price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

