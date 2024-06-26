TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.15%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

