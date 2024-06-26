FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 110.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 51,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

