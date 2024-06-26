Evercore ISI Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $70.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.15.

WFC opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

