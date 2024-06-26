Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $65.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after acquiring an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

