Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $80.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

