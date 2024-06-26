MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $144.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.17.

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $139.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

