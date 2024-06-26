American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. American International Group has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in American International Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

