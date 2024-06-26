Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $80.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

