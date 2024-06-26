OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 853,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

