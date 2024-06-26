Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after buying an additional 1,061,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 317,510 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.