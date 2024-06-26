Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,163,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP stock opened at $407.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 1 year low of $221.33 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

