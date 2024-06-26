Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

