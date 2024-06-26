Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $16.53

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.13 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

